After asking fans to evict Sumbul Touqeer from Bigg Boss, her father now wants all to vote for her. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Hasan Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video asking fans to vote for his daughter Sumbul. Sumbul got nominated along with MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot for this week. Fans reacted to Touqeer Hasan's vote appeal to save his daughter from eviction. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s father urges her fans to evict her: ‘The girl in the house isn't my daughter’)

In the beginning of the clip, Sumbul's father said, “Sumbul ke saare fans ko papa Touqeer ke dwara dher saara pyaar. (Loads of love to Sumbul's fans from father Touqeer Khan)." He continued and said, “Peechle hafte aise kai circumstances hoye jiski wajah se aap bohot dukhi the aur mai bhi bahut dukhi tha isliye maine aapse kaha tha ki vote mat karo aur usko evict kara do. Lekin aap logo ne, meri baat nhi suni kyuki aap Sumbul ko haarte hoye nhi dekh sakte the aur bahar aate hoye nhi dekh sakte the (From the past few weeks, things were not going well because of which you all were sad, So I was. I did request you not to vote for her and get her evicted from the show. But you all did not listen to me because you did not want her to lose and did not want her to come out of the house).”

He concluded by saying, “Aur ab mujhe lag raha hai aap sabhi ka decision theek tha, aur ab mai bhi aap sabhi ke decision ke saath hoon. Aur mai aapse bol raha hoon, aapse guzzarish kar raha hoon ki Sumbul ko vote kare aur hum chahte ki humaari Sumbul ab waha pe lade aur jeetkar aaye (I think what all of you did was right and I support your decision of not letting her getting evicted. I request you to vote for Sumbul. Sumbul should stay there, should fight and ultimately win the show).”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Touqeer Hasan Khan wrote, “We are with you Sumbul.” Reacting to the video, one of Sumbul's fans wrote, “Uncle, don't worry..Sumbul ke fans Sumbul ke saath hai (Sumbul's fans are there with her) always.” Another fan commented, “Guys, please vote for Sumbul.” Other fan wrote, “She is a strong girl, she will fight for herself…We are with you Sumbul.”

Recently, Sumbul’s dad appeared during the weekend special hosted by Salman Khan, after Bigg Boss revealed Sumbul and her dad’s conversation to inmates inside the house. While Tina and Shalin’s parents slammed Touqeer Khan for his words, Salman, too, schooled him.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sumbul's dad urged his fans to evict her and said, “I know there are people who love her but I think it’s time she should be out. The girl who is in the house is not my daughter. She has lost her positivity and happiness. I don’t want her to go through any grief again. I would thus request her fans to not vote for her.”

