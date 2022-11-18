‘Isko jaan se maar daalo’: Furious Salman Khan reacts to Shalin Bhanot-MC Stan fight. Watch new Bigg Boss 16 promo

On the latest ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan addressed the physical fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. Salman said the two Bigg Boss 16 contestants thought they were Bruce Lee and Dara Singh, when they got into a violent altercation with each other. In the last episode of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan and Shalin looked ready to hit each other, and had to be separated by Shiv Thakre and other contestants. Also read: On Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan gets angry at Sumbul Touqeer, says she’s ‘obsessed with Shalin Bhanot’; Tina Datta reacts

In the promo of the Weekend ka Vaar’ episode released by ColorsTV on Friday, Salman Khan took a dig at MC Stan and Shalin, and said, “Ek admi apne aap ko Bruce Lee samjha, doosra aadmi apne aap ko Dara Singh samajh raha hain (one person thought he is Bruce Lee, the other one thought he is Dara Singh).” When Shalin tells Salman, “Aap mujhe ek baar bolein (if you tell me once)…” the host is seen taking off his jacket in anger, and throwing it on the ground. Salman then schools Shalin for his comment, and says, “Kya permission doon mein? Isko jaan se maar dalo (Should I give you the permission to kill him)?”

Salman then moves on to MC Stan, and tells him, “Stan, jab kisi ko gali bakta hain na, toh return mein sun ne ki bhi aadat dal le. Ami, Ami, Ami (mother-mother) karta rehta hain na tu? Ami ko yeh clip bheju (When you keep abusing people, learn to listen to their abuses in return too. You keep speaking about your mother, should I send the video of your fight with Shalin to her?”

Towards the end of the clip, Shalin said in Hindi, “Either he (MC Stan) is leaving, or I am.” On the last episode of Bigg Boss, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot got into an argument after co-contestant Tina Datta sprained her leg. When Stan asked Shalin to leave Tina alone, Shalin asked him to stop, following which Stan started abusing Shalin, leading to a physical fight between them.

Sharing the promo of the upcoming episode, ColorsTV wrote in the caption, “Shalin aur MC Stan se huye Salman Khan naraaz, ab kya hoga inke saath during this ‘Shukravaar ka Vaar’ (Salman Khan is angry with Shalin and MC Stan, now what will happen to them during the Shukravaar ka Vaar episode)?

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday 9.30pm.

