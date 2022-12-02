Home / Entertainment / Tv / Salman Khan challenges Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s friendship on Bigg Boss 16: ‘Mujhe yeh dekhna hai…’

Published on Dec 02, 2022 03:15 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s relationship was the topic of discussion in the latest promo. Salman Khan also gave Tina and Shalin a challenge in the Weekend ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan challenges Tina Data after she says her friendship with Shalin Bhanot backfired.
HT Entertainment Desk

Tina Datta’s friendship with Shalin Bhanot was questioned in the Weekend ka Vaar episode. A promo of the upcoming episode dropped on Friday, in which host Salman Khan is seen throwing a challenge at them after the two contestants addressed their relationship on the show. Tina also said her friendship with Shalin on the show had backfired on her. Also read: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship on Bigg Boss 16 is 'fake'

In the clip shared by ColorsTV, a panel of audience members sat together on stage, and posed questions to Bigg Boss 16 contestants. One person asked Shalin, “Aap hamesha Tina ke peeche-peeche kyun bhagte ho (why do you always run behind Tina)?” To which Salman remarked, “Kya karein aadat hai (what can he do, he is used to it).” A viewer also said about Shalin, “Tina apne fayde ke liye usko use kar rahi hai (Tina is using Shalin for her own benefit).” Reacting to the accusations, Shalin said in Hindi, “I am not dependant on anyone.”

In response to all the discussion around her relationship with Shalin, Tina said in the clip, “Main uss (Shalin) ke saath apni dosti bhi nahi nibhaongi kyunki mere upar ab yeh backfire kar raha hai (I will no longer stay friends with Shalin as that has backfired on me).” Responding to Tina’s statement on the future of her friendship with Shalin, Salman said, “Ab mujhe yeh dekhna hai, challenge hai (now I want to see how that goes, it is a challenge)…’

Earlier, former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De and Rajiv Adatia of Bigg Boss 15 fame had also questioned Tina and Shalin’s friendship, and tweeted about their ‘fake cringey love story’ on the show. Many on social media had also insinuated that the actors’ relationship was a part of their game on Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday 9.30pm.

