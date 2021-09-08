Being in front of camera rejuvenates me: Aman Verma

After a career spanning over two decades, actor-anchor Aman Verma admits that it’s his love for the camera and acting as a craft that sees him through even in the toughest phases of life.

“Things have never been easy in life but that is applicable to all. So, I have learnt to take things in the stride and let my craft make me forget all adversities that we get to face as human beings. Thankfully, I had my passion that kept me going. Whenever I am in front of the camera, I get all rejuvenated and that’s my way of life,” says the Baghban, Babul and Andaaz actor.

Verma, who has been part of several films and TV shows, says, “I enjoy it all, be it television or films because it makes me happy being an actor as well an anchor. Irrespective of the medium, if it’s a good project then I am at it. Recently, I also shot for a web series. But at the end of the day, it’s all about acting.”

After the first lockdown, the versatile actor went into work mode immediately. “I try being reasonable and keep fear at bay…because whatever has to happen will happen. I have given up all my fears and try being cautiously smart. I started working from June itself and then went to Dehradun for my OTT series shoot in July last year. People don’t understand the narrow difference between being smartly cautious and being dumb. So, it’s a choice we have to make.”

Verma has done a variety of roles playing a cop and feels it’s all about portraying it differently each time. “Whenever I get to play a cop, I try doing it differently. Thankfully, I have been able to do that too. Currently, I am shooting for the show Mauka-e-Vardaat yet again as a cop, but this time this character has a strong human angle to it and that’s what makes it a lot more different.”