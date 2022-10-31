Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty dies at age 59

Published on Oct 31, 2022 03:20 PM IST

Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty dies at age 59

Sonali Chakraborty and Shankar Chakraborty in photo.
Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness. She was 59 and survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter.

Sonali Chakraborty, a well-known face on Bengali television, was suffering from liver complications. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months.

She also appeared in films such as Dadar Kirti (1980), Har Jeet (2002), Chokher Bali (2003) and Bandhan (2004), among others. Last, she was seen in mega serial Gaatchora.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over her demise, extending condolences to the bereaved family.

