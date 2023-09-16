Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary hit by people pretending to be his fans, Bharti Singh shocked

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary was attacked by a few people in Mumbai who also seemed to be his fans. A video of the incident has surfaced online. The incident has left many questioning the security of celebs as it all happened in front of the paparazzi. Also read: Akash Choudhary escapes car accident

Akash Choudhary hit by boys

Akash Choudhary was attacked by people. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

The video begins with Akash obliging a group of boys with pictures. As he told them he was done after posing with them, one of them was seen aiming a water bottle at him. Taken aback, the actor asked him, “Kya kar raha hai bhai? (what are you trying to do?)”

Internet reacts to Akash Choudhary incident

Reacting to the unusual event, someone wrote in the comments of the Instagram post, “They are celebrities, not a public property. How dare you do this he should slap those boys teach them lesson for everyone.” “Aise log pe strict action lena chaiye (one should take strict action against these people),” added another. Someone also commented, “If they attack... they are not Fans.” Meanwhile, Bharti Singh also reacted to the incident and left a series of shocking face emojis.

Who is Akash Choudhary

Akash Choudhary is best known for his role in the TV show Bhagya Laxmi. Apart from this, he has also appeared in Dating in the Dark, and later participated in MTV Splitsvilla 10.

Recently, Akash, in an interview with Hindustan Times, opened up about his career. He said, “I've rejected shows where I was asked to do something that I didn’t want to. Sometimes, I do feel that I’d have been at a much bigger position in life had I compromised on my values. But, I’m glad that I stuck to what I believe in. I’m doing well in my life. You can get late to your success party, but you will reach there if you are in a good position.”

He was also in the news for dating rumours with fellow MTV Splitsvilla 10 contestant Nibeditaa Pal. However, he dismissed it and called them ‘good friends.’

