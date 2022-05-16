Bharti Singh apologises to fans after being accused of hurting religious sentiments: 'I never mentioned Punjabis'. Watch

Bharti Singh has apologised to her fans after being accused of hurting religious sentiments. A video of Bharti making fun of beards and mustaches has been going viral, with many commenting that her jokes are disrespectful towards the Sikh community. Also Read| Bharti Singh says she wanted a daughter 'who'd arrange the house' but has 'two sons' now

The video shows Bharti talking to actor Jasmin Bhasin when the latter made an appearance on her comedy series Bharti Ka Show on Shemaroo Comedy. Bharti says in the video, "Dhadhi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Dhadhi mooch ke bade fayede hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise dhadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. Mere kaafi friends logo ki shaadi hui hai na, jinki itni itni dhaadi hai, saara din dhadi mein se jue nikalti rehti hai (what's wrong with beards and mustaches, they have many benefits. Drink milk, and then put the beard in your mouth, you will be able to taste sewaiyaan. Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards, and spend the entire day removing lice from them)."

After facing backlash over the video, Bharti took to her Instagram account on Monday to apologise for her comments. She said in a video message, "For the past one or two days a video has been going viral. People have also sent this to me, sent messages that I have made fun of beards and mustaches. Please watch that video, I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it, or that people of this religion keep such beards and face such problems."

Bharti added, "You can watch that video, I never said that Punjabi people keep beards. It was a genuine conversation, I was doing comedy with my friend. A lot of people keep beards and mustaches these days. But if people from any religion or caste have been hurt by my comments, I apologise to them with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, born in Amritsar, I will always keep Punjab's honour and I am proud of being a Punjabi."

In the caption of the post, Bharti said that she does comedy to make people happy, and would request people to forgive her as their sister for hurting their feelings. She received support from her fans and friends in the comments section. Actor Mahhi Vij wrote, "You have the purest heart Bharti you can never hurt anyone." Divya Agarwal commented, "Didi why are you explaining? You have a pure heart. We love you."

Bharti is currently seen as the co-host of The Khatra Khatra Show along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in April this year.

