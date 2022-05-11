Bharti Singh says she wanted a daughter 'who'd arrange the house' but has 'two sons' now

Bharti Singh has said that after giving birth to her baby boy, she feels like she has two sons, which includes her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti welcomed her first baby, whom they have nicknamed Golla, recently and went back to work soon. She has now said that the baby boy must have a sister. (Also read: Bharti Singh shares first pic of baby boy, calls him ‘lifeline'. See post)

Talking to the media on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show, Bharti said, "I feel like I found my best friend with my newborn. Haarsh was always busy. I feel like earlier I had one son, now I have two. I wanted a daughter who'd arrange the house. Now I am worried I will have to care after two pair of shoes and jackets around the house. Maybe we should get a bigger house with more wardrobes."

When a mediaperson told her she'd soon have a daughter, Bharti joked, "Now you have predicted. It should be two kids, right? One like a driver and another one like your cook, is it? On a serious note, I too, believe the same. But, there should be a gap of at least two years between children. We have a son, he must have a sister. If we had a daughter I'd say she should have a brother."

Reporters also asked Bharti if she will show her son's face to the world anytime soon. She said, "If it were up to me, I would have shown the face on day one. But, we should listen to the elders. He is about to complete 40 days and I am very excited. We had a photoshoot for the baby recently and I will post all the pictures as soon as I can."

Bharti Singh with her son.

Last month, Bharti had shared a glimpse of her newborn with fans on Instagram. She posted a picture with the baby but the picture did not show his face. The baby boy had his back towards the camera.

