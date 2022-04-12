Bharti Singh documents baby's homecoming in new video; reveals she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have given him this nickname

Bharti Singh, who welcomed a son with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on April 3, has shared a new video about the baby on their YouTube channel Lol (Life of Limachiyaa's). Bharti documented her last day at the hospital and her newborn baby's first car journey in the video. She also shared a glimpse of the baby's welcome to their home, and revealed the nickname she and Haarsh have given him. Also Read| Bharti Singh opens up on motherhood, Haarsh Limbachiyaa says 'baby raat raat jagaata rehta hai'. Watch

Bharti Singh, recording the video from her hospital room, revealed that she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were hoping to have a baby girl. She said, "Baby girl chahiye thi. Lekin jo bhi aaya, humne uska welcome kiya hai (We wanted a baby girl, but we have welcomed what we got)." She also shared the immediate changes that the baby has brought into their life. She noted that the baby, whom they have nicknamed Golla, has become the star in their family.

She said, "It's a very different feeling. It's indescribable. You always want to see the baby. I have forgotten the world. We call him Golla because he is golu-molu (cuddly). Haarsh and I see his face whenever we close our eyes, so he has become quite famous to us. Today I can understand why our parents cared for us so much. It's a very lovely feeling. Haarsh and I are very blessed. Two of us came here but three of us are leaving. We keep looking at him for hours, watching as he gives 1000 expressions in one minute. Both the baby and I are doing great."

She also shared a video from their car journey, during which Haarsh was seen in the back seat was holding the baby. The family then arrived at home, which was decorated with blue balloons to welcome the baby.

Bharti and Haarsh first met on the sets of Comedy Circus and started dating in 2011, before tying the knot in 2017. They announced the pregnancy through a vlog on their YouTube channel in December last year, and welcomed the baby on April 3.

