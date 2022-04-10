Bharti Singh opens up on motherhood, Haarsh Limbachiyaa says 'baby raat raat jagaata rehta hai'. Watch

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa have opened up about their experience of becoming parents. They recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy. While Bharti said that she is enjoying motherhood more now than during her pregnancy period, Haarsh described the experience of looking at the baby as 'meditation'. (Also Read | Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa bring baby boy home, she asks paparazzi if they're happy for her: 'Mama, chacha bangae')

Taking to Instagram, Bharti shared several pictures from her maternity shoot. In the photos, she is seen holding her belly and pointing towards it as she gave different poses. For the shoot, Bharti wore a maroon outfit, white shoes, and earrings. She added a yellow clip to her hair.

Bharti captioned the post, "Sab bolte the 'jab tak baby andar tummy maie hai toh maze kar lo. Baby bahar aaya toh maze khatam', main unn sab ko boldu ab jayada maza aarha hai (Everyone used to say 'enjoy till the baby is yet to be born. After that, all the fun ends', I want to say now I'm enjoying more). #momlife #bestfriend #love #god #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa."

Meanwhile, Haarsh Limbachiyaa spoke about the baby and Bharti outside the sets of their show, The Khatra Khatra Show. He said, "Baby bahut achha hai, raat raat jagaata rehta hai. Lekin theek hai, mazza aata hai, yeh bhi ek fun hai. Bohut excited hai (Baby is doing well, he keeps us awake at night. But that's ok, we enjoy it, that's fun too. We are excited). Today Bharti isn't there so we are a bit sad but she will return very soon. She's very healthy and strong, she came for the shoot till the last day. So, I am sure she will come back to shooting soon because she also doesn't like it she's not shooting)."

Haarsh also said, "I used to hear people say 'Arre, baby hoga na tumko alag hi feel aayegi (When you have a baby the feel is completely different)' and I would agree. But now when I'm feeling then I'm able to react that 'Seriously this is a different feeling altogether. Looking at the baby is a meditation in itself. I keep looking at the baby for half an hour because when I do that nothing else comes to my mind. Now when I'm talking I'm reminded of his face. It's a different feeling."

Bharti and Haarsh revealed on April 3 that they welcomed a baby boy. On Instagram, Bharti had posted a picture from her maternity shoot. In the caption, she revealed, "It's a boy."

The comedian had announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale hai. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

