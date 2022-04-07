Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa bring baby boy home, she asks paparazzi if they're happy for her: 'Mama, chacha bangae'

Comedian Bharti Singh became a mother earlier this week and was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning. She and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were clicked by the paparazzi outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital as they stepped out with their newborn son. (Also read: Fans call Bharti Singh inspiring for working till a day before giving birth: 'Women are superheroes')

Bharti was seen in a purple dress while Haarsh wore a blue shirt and denim jeans. He also carried the baby in his arms, who was wrapped in a yellow blanket. The family stopped to pose for pictures and Bharti flashed a big smile for the photographers. Bharti even asked the photographers if they are happy with the baby's arrival. The paparazzi told her they are all happy to become uncles. “Koi mama bana hai koi chacha,” they told her.

As a paparazzo asked her to answer just one question as she sat in her car, Bharti told her she'd do it later as the baby needs to be fed.

The baby arrived on Sunday and on Monday, the couple shared a video on their YouTube channel, which documented Bharti's journey to delivery. Posting the video on their YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), the couple captioned the video in Hindi, “Our baby boy is finally here and he is healthy. We just can't believe it that he is here, this is like a dream. This experience is very emotional and this is the happiest thing that happened to us. That feeling of holding your baby for the first time is best. Please shower your love on our baby, just like you guys do it for us.”

“I am scared but also excited. I haven’t experienced this kind of fear even before entering the stage,” Bharti said in the video ahead of the delivery. Haarsh told her, “This is your first pregnancy, which is why you are scared. Next time, you won’t be."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON