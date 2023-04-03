Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya celebrate son Golla's first birthday; Shehnaaz Gill, Mahhi Vij, Karanvir Bohra arrive

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya hosted a birthday bash for their son Laksh, aka Golla. The little one turned one and several celebrities from the TV industry joined the family for the celebration. Going by the reports, the couple organised a Coco Melon theme birthday party in Mumbai. Also read: Bharti Singh's son Golla turns chef for birthday photoshoot, Gauahar Khan calls him ‘cutest baby’

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya's son Laksh's first birthday. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the celebration, Bharti, Haarsh and Laksh twinned in white outfits. While Bharti opted for a flowy white dress, Haarsh wore a black tee with jeans and a white shirt. The birthday boy wore all-white pants and a shirt. The family posed for paparazzi outside the party venue in the city.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya and Laksh at birthday party. (Varinder Chawla) (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the party, Shehnaaz Gill was seen arriving. She wore a black top with blue denim pants and paused briefly for the media. After taking pictures, she went inside the party. She also posted some inside pictures with the birthday boy and captioned them, “happy birthday baby.” She also tagged his official Instagram account, created and handled by his parents.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya's son Laksh's first birthday. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill at Laksh birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Shehnaaz, the party was also attended by actor Mahhi Vij who earlier in the day, announced the news of her recovery from Covid-19. This was her first public appearance since her recovery. She came with her three kids--Tara, Khushi and Rajveer. Mahhi's mother also joined them.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya's son Laksh's first birthday. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Mahhi Vij at Laksh birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also in attendance was actor Karanvir Bohra, his wife Teejay and their three daughters– Bella, Vienna and Gia. While Karanvir wore a black T-shirt and denims while Teejay came in a floral black dress. Their kids wore matching green dresses.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya's son Laksh's first birthday. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Karanvir Bohra and his family at Laksh birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiya shared a few pictures from Golla's birthday special photoshoot. Sharing Golla's pictures on Instagram, Bharti wrote, "Happy 1st birthday @laksh_singhlimbachiya (Golla) lots of love babu, bade hoke humari tarha hi banna (be like us when you grow up) (laughing emoji) god bless you."

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya's son Laksh's first birthday. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Soon after she shared, several celebrities extended warm wishes to the birthday boy. From Neha Kakkar to Sachet Tandon to Siddharth Nigam, Kiku Sharda, Arti Singh and Neeru Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Gauahar Khan and Urvashi Dholakia, many sent their love to Bharti and Haarsh as their son turned one.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON