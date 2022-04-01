Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bharti Singh on rumours of welcoming a baby girl: 'Not true, I am scared as the due date is near'
tv

Bharti Singh on rumours of welcoming a baby girl: 'Not true, I am scared as the due date is near'

Bharti Singh has dismissed rumours that she has already welcomed her first child. She said that she is now feeling scared, as the due date is near.
Bharti Singh refutes rumours that she has already welcomed her first child.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 08:53 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bharti Singh has refuted rumours that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl. The comedian said she has been receiving congratulatory messages, but the news is not true.  Bharti and her husband Haarsh Lumbachiyaa had revealed that they are expecting the baby in the first week of April.  (Also read: Karan Johar tells Bharti Singh he is afraid her baby will be born on Hunarbaaz; Parineeti joins him in suggesting names)

"I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working. I am feeling scared. The due date is near," Bharti said during a live chat session.

She also said, "Harsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny." Bharti also urged her fans to not believe in any rumours and wait to hear the news from her.

Bharti is eight months pregnant and had shared the BTS video of a photoshoot  in a vlog on her YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa's) last week. In the vlog, she had said that she has been told by doctors that she should be expecting her baby to arrive any day now. 

She is currently seen on Hunarbaaz which has Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Karan Johar on the judges' panel. In a recent episode, Bharti and Haarsh asked for suggestions for the names of their soon-to-be-born baby.  Karan told her, "Bahut-bahut aapko mohabbat. Mujhe bas dar hai ki yahin hone waala hai (A lot of love to you. I am only scared that the baby will be born here)."  

Bharti announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa. She had later revealed that she is expecting the baby in the first week of April.

Topics
bharti singh haarsh limbachiyaa
