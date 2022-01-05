Bharti Singh reveals she wants normal delivery as she's 'very scared of caesarean': 'I've heard it hurts a lot later'

Comedian Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has revealed that she is 'very scared' of caesarean section and wants a normal delivery. In a new interview, Bharti said that she heard that it 'hurts a lot later' and doesn't want complications after she resumes work.

Bharti Singh, last month, took to her YouTube channel called LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's and shared the news with her fans and followers. Haarsh Limbachiyaa also featured in the video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale hai. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Bharti said, "I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of caesarean, I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer."

She also said, "I am really scared of rising Covid-19 cases. I always think that what will happen if lockdown will be announced. without any house help, I will go mad. Mai akeli kaise karungi ghar ka kaam, bahar ka kaam aur upar se ye pregnancy (How will I alone work at home, outside with my pregnancy)?"

Bharti also spoke about her cravings adding that she craves vada pav (potato sliders). She added that she can eat the snack three times a day 'with lasoon ki chutney (garlic dip) and one cold drink'. She joked that cold drink isn't allowed at this time since ‘bacha kala hojayega na (the baby will have dark skin)’. Later she added that she doesn't care about the colour or gender of the baby as long as it's healthy.

Currently, Bharti is one of the cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and others. Bharti along with Haarsh also host the reality show Hunarbaaz. The show is judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar.

