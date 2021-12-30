Pregnant Bharti Singh gives witty reply to question on her delivery date, jokes ‘we have a midwife in our midst?’ Watch

Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, interacted with the paparazzi on Thursday. She gave a witty response to a question about her delivery.

“Khushkhabri kab milegi aur kitne mahine baad (When will we get the good news and after how many months)?” a photographer asked Bharti. She quipped, “Arre wah, dai ma idhar hi hai (Oh, wow, we have a midwife in our midst)?” She added, “Bas April mein mil jayegi aapko, aap pohoch jayenge na (You will get the good news in April. You will come to the hospital, right)?”

Calling them the ‘mamas (maternal uncles)’ of her baby, Bharti told the paparazzi to be ready to welcome her little one. She asked them whether they wanted her to have a boy or girl. While most voted in favour of a daughter, one said he wanted both.

“Nahi ek hi hai. Main yeh hi kaam karti rahoon? Kehte hai baad mein kar lena. Jo bhi ho, tandurust ho (No, I am just expecting one. Should I keep doing this? He is saying have another one later. Whatever it is, the baby should be healthy),” she said.

Bharti and Haarsh announced that they were expecting a baby with a funny video posted on their YouTube channel, LOL Life of Limbachiyaas. In the clip, as he slept, she tried to think of a way to break the news of her pregnancy to him. “Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai (How do I tell him it’s not his baby),” she jokingly mused, adding, “Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh (It is our baby).”

Bharti and Haarsh are currently hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz together. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

