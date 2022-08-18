Bharti Singh shares cute video of son, Laksh in Krishna costume on Janmashtami, Haarsh Limbachiyaa adores him. Watch

Comedian Bharti Singh shared a lovely video of son, Laksh aka Gola with husband Haarsh Limbichayaa on her Instagram handle. The video showed Haarsh Limbichayaa adoring and playing with his three-month-old baby boy as he made some cute expressions. The baby boy is dressed up as Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami, complete with a peacock feather on his forehead. (Also read: Bharti Singh's son Laksh had a Harry Potter theme shoot, see more pics of him in other looks)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharti captioned the video, “Thank you god for everything.” She used the hashtags #krishnajanmashtami #love #golla on the video. She tagged her son and husband. Singer Neeti Mohan commented, “Laddoo bacha hai ye…Lil Kanha itna pyara.” One of her fans wrote, “Golaaaaaa..he wants to hold haarshu’s specs. This duo is the best.” One of the fans made a request to see one family video from their Janmashtami celebrations. Many of her fans dropped heart emojis for little Laksh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa welcomed Laksh on April 3. He would soon turn four months old.Bharti and Harsh often talk about and share a glimpse of Golla on their YouTube channel. But they revealed his face for the first time only last month. They shared a video from his baby photo shoot to show his face to their fans.

Recently, Bharti was talking to Neha Dhupia during an Instagram live session that they did for Neha's initiative Freedom To Feed and said she would want her son to work after he crosses the age of 16 or 18. She also said that having a child has increased her happiness two-folds. “To all the people who told me that my life will be over after having a baby - You are wrong. My smiles have doubled, my laughter has doubles. I have double the content for comedy now that I also have stuff to talk about the child," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharti had returned to shoot the finale episode of reality show Hunarbaaz just days after the birth of her child. She had taken a brief break to welcome the baby boy and was working throughout her pregnancy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON