Bharti Singh, who lost her dad at two, says she has no photos of him at home: ‘I don’t allow anyone to put them up’

Bharti Singh said that she has not known her father’s love, as he died when she was just two years old. She added that she has no pictures of him at home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Bharti Singh lost her father when she was just two years old.

Bharti Singh, who lost her father at the age of two, said that she did not know what a man’s love was like until she met her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She said that while her siblings still experienced their father’s love, she ‘(hasn’t) even seen him’.

Speaking to Maniesh Paul on his podcast, Bharti Singh said that she has no pictures of her father in the house. She said in Hindi, “In my life, I just have my mother. I don’t have a father. When I was just two years old, he passed away. I haven’t even seen him, Maniesh. I don’t even have photos of my father in my house. I don’t allow anyone to put them up.”

“My sister has seen my father’s love and my brother, but not me. But Maniesh, I didn’t even get love from my brother in my house, because everyone’s busy with their own work. But now, the love I get from my husband has made me realise how a man is supposed to care,” she added.

Posting a teaser of the interview on Instagram, Maniesh wrote, “I always like walking in the rains…because no one can see me crying- Charlie Chaplin. The people who make you laugh are very deep…they hide their wounds…and such is @bharti.laughterqueen the laughter queen…she has been through a lot and i am so happy that she shared it with me.”

Bharti and Haarsh got married in December 2017. They were planning to start a family last year but the Covid-19 pandemic has put their plans on hold. Earlier this year, she got emotional on the stage of Dance Deewane 3, after seeing a performance that told the story of a woman who lost her 14-day-old child to Covid-19.

Also see: Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy Avyaan, born prematurely 'via an emergency C-section'. See photo

Fighting back tears, Bharti said, “Hum baby plan kar rahe hai, sir, ki karenge. Aisi cheezein soch ke, mann hi nahi kar raha ki hum aapas mein baat karein, kyunki main aise rona nahi chahti (We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this).”

