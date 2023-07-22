Bigg Boss 11 couple Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma part ways after 5 years

It's Splitsville for the Bigg Boss 11 couple. Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma, the ex Bigg Boss contestants, have announced their separation on Instagram. The two had found love during their time on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Also read: Bandgi Kalra spends time with beau Puneesh Sharma’s family in Delhi

Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma announce break up

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kalra fell in love on Bigg Boss 11.(bandgikalra/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling their breakup a ‘mutual decision’, Bandgee Kallra wrote, "Puneesh and I have parted ways, after a mutual decision. The time we shared will always be cherished. There is only love and support for each other in whatever we decide to do in life. I would request you to please respect our privacy and don’t speculate things.”

Puneesh Sharma on parting ways amicably

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bandgee and Puneesh's relationship was quite the talk of the Bigg Boss house. They were together for 5 years. Talking about their separation, Puneesh told ETimes, “Bandgee and I were together for five years. There's no specific reason for ending the relationship. Bandgee is serious about her career in Mumbai and I am mostly in Delhi because of my business. My parents are also in Delhi. They are growing old and hence, I decided to stay with them in Delhi. I have been shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi as I have set up a production house. It is not possible for me to be stationed in Mumbai. We realised that the long distance relationship will not work in the long run and that's why we have decided to part our ways.”

Bandgee and Puneesh's relationship

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly, Bandgee and Puneesh were in a live-in relationship and were quite serious about themselves. They met during Bigg Boss and fell in love in the house. The two remained strong even after the show was over.

Talking about taking their relationship to the next level, Bandgee had told Hindustan Times in 2018, “Our fans would want us to get married tomorrow (laughs). But there’s time still. It has been just six months that Bigg Boss got over, and we are still finding ourselves. [To] those who thought that our relationship was fake, we should give some time to find out that it isn’t,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON