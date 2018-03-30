Bandgi Kalra spends time with beau Puneesh Sharma’s family in Delhi; marriage still not on cards for Bigg Boss lovebirds

Love blossomed between Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma while they were a part of the show, and the duo is still going strong. The two have now started mingling with each other’s families. Bandgi is currently in the capital [they will be here till March 31] with Puneesh to spend some time with his parents at their Gurgaon residence.

“She has become really close to my father [Shriniwas Sharma] and grandmother [Janki Devi Sharma]. Both of them are really fond of her,” says Puneesh, 33. They went clubbing, met friends and Puneesh even took her to his favourite restaurant. “I think such outings help your relationship grow. Bandgi is a brave girl, ready to face challenges, and is not scared about anything. That’s what I love the most about her.”

Bandgi, 25, shares that even though she had met Puneesh’s parents at the Bigg Boss finale, a formal meeting did make her nervous, initially. “But when I got to know Puneesh’s family better, I became comfortable. Uncle (Puneesh’s father) is really funny, and is like a father to me. Also, since I came out of the house before Puneesh, I used to chat with aunty (Puneesh’s mother) over phone, and she used to ask me about Puneesh. And I think his dadi loves me more than him now,” she gushes, adding that shopping and watching films, too, is on her list on this Delhi trip.

Bandgi and Puneesh with the latter’s parents at their residence in Gurgaon.

So, when are they planning to take their relationship to the next level? “Our fans would want us to get married tomorrow,” laughs Bandgi. “But there’s time still. It has been just six months that Bigg Boss got over, and we are still finding ourselves. [To] those who thought that our relationship was fake, we should give some time to find out that it isn’t.”

On the professional front, both Puneesh and Bandgi are looking at making a career in acting. After Bigg Boss, they also participated in a sports reality show. “I am a little choosy when it comes to saying yes to a show or a character on television. My choice will act as an image builder for me. And I don’t want to take chances with it. There are a few offers but I am taking time to say yes. We also have been offered shows together, but nothing has been finalised yet,” says Puneesh.

“While Puneesh is keen on doing TV, I am still deciding whether I should begin with films or TV as I have offers from both industry. Whatever we decide, we will finalise soon and start shooting from May or June. I am a huge fan of Ranveer Singh and Puneesh gets jealous every time I mention him. He was not letting me watch Padmaavat in the beginning but finally had to give in,” Bandgi laughs.

