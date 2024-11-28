Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz shares picture with mystery girl on Himanshi Khurana’s birthday, fans call her ‘new bhabhi’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has once again grabbed attention with his latest Instagram post. He has shared a picture with a mysterious girl, leaving his followers wondering if he has moved on and found someone new. What added to the intrigue was the timing of the post, which coincided with the birthday of his ex-girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana. Also read: Asim Riaz shares romantic picture with mystery girl post breakup with Himanshi Khurana Asim Riaz’s last public relationship was with Himanshi Khurana.

Asim’s Insta post

In the post, Asim was seen posing with a girl. They are seen enjoying the sunset from a houseboat in Kashmir’s Dal Lake. While Asim is looking directly at the camera and posing, the girl is looking the other way. Her face is turned away from the camera.

The girl’s identity is unknown. She is wearing a traditional outfit. He posted the picture without a caption. He posted on November 27, which coincidentally marked the birthday of his former girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

His post left his fans abuzz with speculation that he has found love again. There were some users who were wondering if the woman was Himanshi.

“Why I'm feeling ye Himanshi hi hai (she is Himanshi),” one comment read, with another writing, “She's Most️ beautiful”.

“Finally Asim moved on,” one user wrote, with one mentioning, “Himanshi is also dating someone so don't bark here”.

“Himanshi lag rhi hai (she looks like Himanshi),” wrote one. One user shared, “Love is in the Air”.

“New bhabhi,” one comment mentioned, with one writing, “Himanshi ka birthday gift”.

“Himanshi is best,” one user wrote. Another wrote, “Who's the lucky girl?”

About the breakup

Last year in December, Himanshi Khurana announced her breakup with Asim Riaz after four years of dating. On December 6, the Punjabi singer shared an official statement on her Instagram Stories and revealed that the reason of their split is due to 'different religious beliefs’. The duo started dating in the Bigg Boss 13 house, where she entered as a wild card contestant.

On her Instagram Stories, Himanshi wrote: "When we tried... But we could not find a solution for our life... You still love each other but luck is not supporting for happily ever after. No hate only love. That's called mature decision."

She also posted an official statement on her X account, which read, "YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy. Himanshi."

During her Bigg Boss stint, Himanshi had revealed that was dating Chow for the past nine years. Soon after she came out of the reality show, she announced her breakup with Chow. Since 2020, she has been dating her Bigg Boss co-contestant Asim Riaz, who had confessed his feelings for her on Bigg Boss 13. The couple had released four songs in 2020 — Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal Rakheya Kar and Dil ko Maine Di Kasam. Both Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been tight-lipped about their relationship status ever since they broke up.