Bigg Boss 13's Tehseen Poonawalla, wife Monicka Vadera are expecting their first child. See pics

Bigg Boss 13's Tehseen Poonawalla is expecting his first child with wife Monicka Vadera Poonawalla. The couple announced the good news on Thursday. Tehseen's wife Monicka shared pictures with husband from a recent maternity photoshoot. Along with fans, many celebrity friends reacted to their pregnancy news. ( Also read: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy, friends and fans send congratulations. Watch)

Taking to Instagram, Monicka posted a pictures with her husband from a photoshoot. In one of the black and white picture, Monicka wore a crop top with pants. Tehseen wore a T-shirt with jeans. He placed his one hand on his wife's belly and both of them made a heart gesture. In another picture, Tehseen kissed his wife's belly. His wife looked away from the camera while posing.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Monicka wrote, “(Evil eye amulet and pink heart emojis) Our Perfect Trio (pink heart and evil eye amulet emojis). Welcoming baby Poonawalla this spring of 2023.” She used ‘blessed’, ‘baby on board’ and ‘photo of the day’ as the hashtags on the post. Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted heart emojis. Actors Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Awesome", Noureen DeWulf commented, “Congratulations!!!!" and Donal Bisht wrote, “Congratulations.” She replied, “(Handfolded and red heart emojis) to Vindu's comment. Politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote, ”Congratulations." To which Tehseen replied, “Thanks bhai.”

Reacting to the pregnancy post, one of Tehseen's fans wrote, “Big big congratulations.” Another fan commented, “Wow! This is some really good news! Congratulations!.” Other fan wrote, “Oh congratulations sir. It is a blessing, new journey.” “Many congratulations to both of you. @tehseenpoonawalla get ready for a fun ride”, added another person. To which, Tehseen wrote, “Thanks much..and seat bels fastened!!” Many fans extended warm wishes to Tehseen and her wife for their child and dropped heart emojis.

Tehseen appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana among others also marked their presence on the show. Tehseen also participated in Lock Upp, which streamed live on MX Player and ALTBalaji in 2022. It featured14 controversial celebrities locked in jail together with basic amenities such as Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi among others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.