Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar go on a double date. See pics, video

Bigg Boss 14 couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, went on a double date on Saturday. Pictures and videos of their outing have arrived online.

A paparazzi account shared a video of the couples exiting a Mumbai restaurant. They demanded that the four pose for pictures together. Some photographers also asked Rahul to reveal his wedding date. He said that they have 'genuinely' not decided yet, and that he would share the news with the world when he is able to.

Aly shared several videos from the dinner on Instagram Stories. "Dinner date with my jaans," he wrote, and posted videos of Rahul, Disha, and Jasmin sitting at the table, having a good time.

Aly Goni shared updates on social media.

Rahul proposed marriage to Disha on her birthday, in a grand gesture on Bigg Boss. She later accepted his proposal, and the two have since begun planning their summer wedding. Aly and Jasmin, meanwhile, were close friends before they entered the show, but they realised their true feelings for each other during the course of the season.

Jasmin and Rahul had got off on the wrong foot, but he said in a recent interview that their equation greatly improved because of Aly. He told Siddharth Kannan, "Our equation improved because her boyfriend, Aly, was my best and only friend on the show. Obviously, if you're best friends with the boyfriend, then your relationship with his girlfriend will also improve. That's when Jasmin and I actually got to know each other. That's when we developed mutual love and respect for each other."