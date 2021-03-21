Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar go on a double date. See pics, video
tv

Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar go on a double date. See pics, video

Bigg Boss 14 couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, went on a double date on Saturday. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar pose together.

Bigg Boss 14 couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, went on a double date on Saturday. Pictures and videos of their outing have arrived online.

A paparazzi account shared a video of the couples exiting a Mumbai restaurant. They demanded that the four pose for pictures together. Some photographers also asked Rahul to reveal his wedding date. He said that they have 'genuinely' not decided yet, and that he would share the news with the world when he is able to.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priya Ahuja Rajda: My social media posts come from a state of anxiety and depression

Nia Sharma confesses she would 'love kissing a guy more than a girl'

Jasmin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina in Instagram post for Aly Goni

Aly drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin, credits himself for her beauty

Aly shared several videos from the dinner on Instagram Stories. "Dinner date with my jaans," he wrote, and posted videos of Rahul, Disha, and Jasmin sitting at the table, having a good time.

Aly Goni shared updates on social media.

Rahul proposed marriage to Disha on her birthday, in a grand gesture on Bigg Boss. She later accepted his proposal, and the two have since begun planning their summer wedding. Aly and Jasmin, meanwhile, were close friends before they entered the show, but they realised their true feelings for each other during the course of the season.

Also read: Jasmin Bhasin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in Instagram post for Aly Goni

Jasmin and Rahul had got off on the wrong foot, but he said in a recent interview that their equation greatly improved because of Aly. He told Siddharth Kannan, "Our equation improved because her boyfriend, Aly, was my best and only friend on the show. Obviously, if you're best friends with the boyfriend, then your relationship with his girlfriend will also improve. That's when Jasmin and I actually got to know each other. That's when we developed mutual love and respect for each other."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aly goni jasmin bhasin rahul vaidya disha parmar bigg boss 14

Related Stories

tv

Jasmin Bhasin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in Instagram post for Aly Goni

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:47 AM IST
tv

Aly Goni drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, credits himself for her beauty: 'Yeh sab mera kamaal hai'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:18 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP