Jasmin Bhasin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in Instagram post for Aly Goni
- Jasmin Bhasin has spoken about being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in a social media post tagging Aly Goni.
Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has spoken about her thorny relationship with season winner Rubina Dilaik. The two didn't get along on the show, despite Rubina's friendship with Jasmin's boyfriend, Aly Goni.
After the show ended, Rubina and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, helped promote Aly and Jasmin's music video, but didn't tag her in the Instagram post.
Jasmin said in a new interview that she'd like to give Rubina the benefit of the doubt. "Well, as a person I choose to ignore negativity, so I don't know what has been going around. I was the first person to hug and congratulate Rubina when she won the trophy and didn't have any angst against them after the show. That was my way of showing I don't hold any grudges," she told a leading daily.
She continued, "Yes, there was one post of Aly and I where Rubina didn't tag me and tagged only Aly. Honestly, she could have forgotten and that doesn't bother me. I am very happy they made a beautiful reel on our song and shared and promoted it."
In her post, Rubina tagged Aly and singer Tony Kakkar, but snubbed Jasmin. Several former Bigg Boss contestants, especially those that have been linked up or are in relationship have appeared in music videos, to capitalise on their popularity on the show.
Also read: Rubina Dilaik gives a shout-out to Aly Goni for new music video Tera Suit, snubs Jasmin Bhasin
After Bigg Boss 14, Aly was asked during a media interaction if he would be caught between Rubina and Jasmin, he replied, “Mere rishte mere hai, uske rishte uske hai. Main humesha se aisa hi raha hoon. Agar aisa hota toh... Rahul Vaidya mere bohot kareeb hai, aur mere aur Rubina mein rishta badhta hi nahi (My relationships are mine, Jasmin’s relationships are hers. By this logic, I would never have been friendly with Rubina as Rahul is very close to me),” he replied.
