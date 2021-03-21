IND USA
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in the Tera Suit music video.
Jasmin Bhasin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in Instagram post for Aly Goni

  • Jasmin Bhasin has spoken about being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in a social media post tagging Aly Goni.
Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has spoken about her thorny relationship with season winner Rubina Dilaik. The two didn't get along on the show, despite Rubina's friendship with Jasmin's boyfriend, Aly Goni.

After the show ended, Rubina and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, helped promote Aly and Jasmin's music video, but didn't tag her in the Instagram post.

Jasmin said in a new interview that she'd like to give Rubina the benefit of the doubt. "Well, as a person I choose to ignore negativity, so I don't know what has been going around. I was the first person to hug and congratulate Rubina when she won the trophy and didn't have any angst against them after the show. That was my way of showing I don't hold any grudges," she told a leading daily.

She continued, "Yes, there was one post of Aly and I where Rubina didn't tag me and tagged only Aly. Honestly, she could have forgotten and that doesn't bother me. I am very happy they made a beautiful reel on our song and shared and promoted it."

In her post, Rubina tagged Aly and singer Tony Kakkar, but snubbed Jasmin. Several former Bigg Boss contestants, especially those that have been linked up or are in relationship have appeared in music videos, to capitalise on their popularity on the show.

Also read: Rubina Dilaik gives a shout-out to Aly Goni for new music video Tera Suit, snubs Jasmin Bhasin

After Bigg Boss 14, Aly was asked during a media interaction if he would be caught between Rubina and Jasmin, he replied, “Mere rishte mere hai, uske rishte uske hai. Main humesha se aisa hi raha hoon. Agar aisa hota toh... Rahul Vaidya mere bohot kareeb hai, aur mere aur Rubina mein rishta badhta hi nahi (My relationships are mine, Jasmin’s relationships are hers. By this logic, I would never have been friendly with Rubina as Rahul is very close to me),” he replied.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to being in a relationship.
Aly drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin, credits himself for her beauty

  Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni posted a video of his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. While he chose to credit himself for her beauty, she had a classic comeback.
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spotted together in Mumbai.
Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch

  Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to being in a relationship.
Aly drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin, credits himself for her beauty

  Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni posted a video of his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. While he chose to credit himself for her beauty, she had a classic comeback.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar.
Taarak Mehta's Mandar Chandwadkar tests Covid-19 positive, shares update, watch

  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar portrays the role of Bhide in the popular sitcom.
Rubina Dilaik played the lead in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
Rubina set to make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, see first look pic

  Rubina Dilaik has confirmed that she will make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which had featured her as a transgender character. See the first look here.
Actor Gurdip Punjj feels OTT platforms are turning out to be big challenge for TV
Gurdip Punjj: OTT platforms now a huge challenge for TV

Actor Gurdip Punjj says OTT platforms are becoming a huge challenge for television, and feels it is time to reinvent
Hina Khan vacationing in Maldives.
Hina Khan sets the mercury soaring amid ocean breeze in white swimsuit. See pic

  Hina Khan has shared some sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation on Instagram. She is holidaying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
Rimi Sen on Bigg Boss 9.
Rimi Sen reveals how much she was paid for Bigg Boss, says she did it for money

  Actor Rimi Sen has said that she did Bigg Boss 'only for the money'. She revealed how much she was paid to participate in the show, and said that 'nobody can make this much money in such short time'.
Rakhi Sawant recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant says 'injustice' has been done to Zomato delivery person

  Rakhi Sawant has said that she believes the Zomato delivery person who was accused by an influencer of physical violence recently. She said that an injustice has been done to him.
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill in Shona Shona.
Sidharth and Shehnaaz 'definitely have soft corner for each other', says Vindu

  Vindu Dara Singh has said that he is close to Sidharth Shukla, and knows that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has a 'soft corner' for Shehnaaz Gill.
Nikki Tamboli hit national limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli tests positive for Covid-19: I am self quarantined

  Actor Nikki Tamboli tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday and put out a notice too on Instagram. See it here.
Priyanka Chopra during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing with Oprah

Actor Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey is all set to air next week. In a new promo, the actor talked about the various religions she followed as a child growing up in India.
Rakhi Swant was a finalist on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child

  Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.
Michelle Obama spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on his show.
Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life

  Former US first lady Michelle Obama was too savvy for Jimmy Kimmel when he interviewed her for Michele's upcoming show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi. See here.
Aditi Sharma
OTT can change the game for young actors: Aditi Sharma

Best remembered for her role in the show 'Kaleerein', young actor Aditi Sharma believes that acting is no easy job
Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his project Pachinko.
Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video

  Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Oprah.
Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out. Watch it here

Priyanka Chopra is the latest guest on Oprah Winfrey's chat show Super Soul. In a new promo, the actor talked about writing her book, Unfinished.
