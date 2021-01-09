Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan proposes to Pavitra Punia as she enters house

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is all set to witness more emotional moments as family members and friends of the contestants will be seen entering the house and giving their near and dear ones a word of advice.

The promo shows Eijaz Khan’s union with former contestant Pavitra Punia after he confessed his love for her post her eviction. He personally proposes to her on the show and she asks him if he will be able to fulfil the commitment. The two exchange some virtual hugs through a glass wall and Pavitra even gives him a kiss from the other side of the wall.

Rashami Desai of Bigg Boss 13 fame enters the house to give a piece of advice to Vikas Gupta, who had entered the house as a challenger. She reminds him that the tag of a ‘mastermind’ has been given to him by the public as he has earned it through his efforts and his fellow contestants are not capable enough of taking that away from him. She tells him, “The people here are attacking you on the personal front because they are aware that you are a mastermind.” She announces to all the contestants in a loud voice, “He doesn’t enter the game just like that, he is always called by Bigg Boss.”

Rubina Dilaik gets to meet her sister who tells her that Abhinav Shukla’s parents had called her parents to express disappointment over her revelation about their plans to go for a divorce. She says that such a big news was not supposed to be shared publicly.

Jasmin Bhasin’s parents enter the house and ask her to focus on her solo game. As she talks about her relationship with boyfriend Aly Goni, saying that they have been friends even before they entered the house, her mom says a clear “No”. This leaves both Jasmin and Aly disappointed.

