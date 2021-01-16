Eijaz Khan's friend Sakshi Jhala was asked about marrying him, see her reply

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan's friend Sakshi Jhala has addressed marriage rumours about the two. During an AMA session on Instagram, she was asked about marrying him.

One user on Instagram asked her: "You are not jealous of anyone but more concerned of Eijaz's game." In reply, she wrote: "True, I am not jealous of anyone. I am blessed and extremely loved by my family and friends who literally pamper me day in and out. Having said that my basic extinct (instinct) towards people I love is very protective."

Another user was far more direct and asked: "Will u marry eijaz? And her reply was equally candid: "No, never."

Sakshi Jhala's Instagram Stories and her AMA session details on Eijaz Khan.

Sakshi had also added a note in support of Eijaz. "Always and always working hard, proud of you @eijazkhan."

Eijaz's journey on Bigg Boss 14 has been about emotional moments and fights. He has often cried on the show as well. His fights with Kavita Kaushik are well known, as much as Pavitra Punia's affection for him. Sakshi has, in the past, come out in support of Eijaz and written long posts on their friendship on Instagram.

Her Instagram page does have posts in support of Eijaz. In one such a post, she had written: "@eijazkhan I am proud of you and the emotions you are letting out. You always told me that I should write so here is a little note for you only because I saw the promo of the next episode.... I’ll be there for you through your darkest days, I’ll stand with you through the most painful decisions, That is what makes me your family, It is not blood it is thicker... when you fall ill brush the dirt from your knees & see you off towards your next great adventure!"

Follow @htshowbiz for more