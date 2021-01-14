Bigg Boss 14 written update day : Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz Khan
It was a day full of fights on Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. The episode began with Vikas Gupta fighting with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla, upon the mention of Disha Parmar.
“Mai nahi chahta tha Aly nominate ho (I did not want Aly to be nominated) but I told her (Rubina, during the nominations task) that I also wish to save Rahul. But she insisted I wanted to save Rahul because I know his ‘special friend’,” Vikas said. Rahul was unhappy that Rubina dragged Disha's name in a task.
Rakhi Sawant and Eijaz Khan were also continuing her their fight from the previous day. Ever since Rakhi became the captain of the house, she has been at logger heads with Eijaz. Later, Sonali Phogat spotted Rakhi crying and asked her what happened. Rakhi continued to cry as she said, “Galti ho gai captain ban ke (It was a mistake to become the captain).”
She named Eijaz when Sonali asked who hurt her. Sonali then went up to Eijaz and urged him to calm down Rakhi An angry Eijaz responded that he has never made fun of Rakhi, but she has been targeting him for some time. “She is crying because she is feeling bad for what she did to me, what should I tell her? Rakhi ji aap mahaan hai (You are great, Rakhi)?” Eijaz asked Sonali.
Arshi Khan was then seen fighting, first with Rakhi, and later Vikas informed Rakhi that Arshi was playing the woprst game inside the house, this season.
Sonali was seen asking Aly if she was being childish, hinting at her admission of feelings for him. He responded, humbly, saying, “There is nothing wrong there. You said what you felt. It is fine, infatuation, attachment, etc happen and it is not a big deal. I respect your feelings.” Aly later asked Arshi not to make fun of Sonali’s feelings for him.
