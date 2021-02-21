Bigg Boss 14 grand finale opens with Salman Khan announcing that voting lines will be opened during episode

The grand finale of 14th season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss opened with Jasmin Bhasin welcoming Salman Khan. Five contestants have reached the Bigg Boss 14 finale being held on Sunday night. Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are in fray for the trophy.

Salman also began the show with the announcement that voting lines will be opened for some time during the finale and fans can vote for their favourite contestant.

Arch rivals Rubina and Rahul will be seen displaying their competition with their performance on Race title track. Rahul will also dance and perform with Aly on Sholay's legendary song Yeh Dosti. Nikki will also join them later.

Dharmendra and Salman will also be seen sharing some amazing anecdotes.

Madhuri Dixit will be seen announcing the top four contestants for the season. She will be seen on the show, along with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia, co-panelists on upcoming dance reality show, Dance Deewane. They will be seen promoting their show, along with two contestants.

The finale will also see several other celebs performing for the gala. Some of these include Nora Fatehi, Dharmendra and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Rubina Dilaik is the favourite to win Bigg Boss 14, according to Hindustan Times readers. Based on a poll conducted by HT, Rubina is the clear leader, followed by Rahul Vaidya.