Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla lock horns over Devoleena Bhattacharjee

On Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, former allies Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla will be seen baring it all in the open as they fight against each other.

The promo for Thursday's episode shows Bigg Boss offering "personalised supply of coffee till the show ends", in a bid to entice participants to break rules. Even as the contestants go crazy at the sight of coffee, Aly tells Rahul Vaidya, "Kisi ko, jane hi nahi denge. (Won't allow anyone to enter the house)."

He also declares, "Hata sakte ho mujhe to hata ke dikhao (Remove me from here, if you can)." Rakhi Sawant is seen shouting that she needs her coffee. Vikas Gupta tries to persuade her against the idea but she says, "I want coffee. i will get coffee till the time that I am on the show."

Aly is then heard saying, "Jayegi to Devo (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) jaegi warna koi nahi jaega (It is only Devo who can go inside, no one else will be allowed in)." Abhinav is shocked to hear this and says, "Aly! Kya ho gaya yaar? Abhi to bade bade claim kiye? Mai aaj kisi ko jaane nahi dunga (What happened, my friend? You just made such tall claims that you won't allow anyone inside the house)."

Aly walks past him, saying he is doing it all for his friendship. As Aly and Abhinav continue their fight, Rakhi and Devoleena both enter the house. Rubina then says, "Abhi ye dakka-mukki hui, iske liye tu dharna nahi karega apne dost ke saath? (Won't you protest, with your friend, for the scuffle that just happened)?"

Abhinav also tells Aly, "This is what 'selective morality' is." He adds, "Aaj dekh liya tu bahut kamzor hai. Dum nahi teri ek dhamki mein. (We saw it all today, your threats are all empty and hold no weight)." Aly continues to say that he'd do anything for Rahul.

Aly also yells and compares Abhinav with a monkey, saying he has been dancing like a monkey for the entire show. Abhinav, in return, calls him a buffalo.