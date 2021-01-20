Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard, listening the beat of your heart'
Bigg Boss 14's former contestant Jasmin Bhasin is out of the show and is clearly missing contestant and rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni. She took to Twitter to express her feelings.
She wrote: "Missing hugging you hard and listening the beat of your heart.. Feeling your smell and that wonderful charming spell my sher @alygoni." Sharing the same lines on Instagram, she also posted a picture of the actorl.
A number of her fans commented on her post; one said: "Jasmin!!! We love you!! Do whatever your heart says you to do! No one will say anything to you! I know you miss him a lot! And want to go inside! It's okay we understand JASMIN DESERVES BB."
Another said: "We r missing you so much , the show is incomplete without u , we love #JasLy so much n still tolerating the show for #AcePlayerAly JASMIN DESERVES BB."
A third person said: "Aly is really missing you in the show . He is more stronger when you are there with him #AcePlayerAly JASMIN DESERVES BB."
Jasmin and Aly were one of the most popular stars inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her exit from the show had shocked her many fans. Jasmin had shared a note of thanks for her fans and had written: "To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick & thin, during this rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just wanna tell you, I absolutely love each & everyone of you. I was in tears after I saw all the love & support my fans have showered me with, on my good days and even on my bad ones. Your love made my journey so much easier. I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. I couldn't have done this without your support."
Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries
She had asked her fans to show their support for Aly, now that she was out of the show. "With over 2 million tweets for #BringjasminBhasinBack you guys have proved your strength. I am shocked & but so grateful at the same time. Mai bahar aa gayi hun, par Aly abhi bhi andar hai. He might think he is alone but let's show it to all, that he is not. Let's all come together to give @alygoni the love & support to win this thing!! We have to make Aly lift the trophy for #jasLy - Love Jasmin Bhasin."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video
- Eijaz Khan, one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14, walked out of the show earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. He hinted at his return in a video message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli throws away task, shocks Jasmin Bhasin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix unveils the teaser of upcoming Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly-Abhinav, Nikki- Devoleena engage in ugly fights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik pushes Rahul Vaidya in a fight, Aly Goni intervenes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan opens up about relationship with Pavitra Punia, declares 'I love her'
- Eijaz Khan, who recently had to leave Bigg Boss 14 abruptly, has opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiff between Krushna-Kiku on sets of comedy show? All is well, they say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan recalls casting couch incident
- Actor Zeeshan Khan, who appears in Kumkum Bhagya, has recalled a casting couch incident that he experienced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha shares fan-made wedding card with Rahul, says 'this just stole my heart'
- Disha Parmar, who will soon marry Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made wedding card on Instagram stories and showered praise on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta is back on the show, says Eijaz Khan is an honest man
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena enters as Eijaz's proxy, says he has been wrong at times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh will never accept her or their kids publicly
- Rakhi Sawant said that she misses having a man in her life after her break-up with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. She added that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be the sperm donor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil jokes Dr Mashoor Gulati was more difficult to play than Gutthi. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox