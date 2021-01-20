IND USA
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to be together.
Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard, listening the beat of your heart'

Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to express her feelings for Aly Goni. She wrote how she was missing him after her exit from Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14's former contestant Jasmin Bhasin is out of the show and is clearly missing contestant and rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni. She took to Twitter to express her feelings.

She wrote: "Missing hugging you hard and listening the beat of your heart.. Feeling your smell and that wonderful charming spell my sher @alygoni." Sharing the same lines on Instagram, she also posted a picture of the actorl.


A number of her fans commented on her post; one said: "Jasmin!!! We love you!! Do whatever your heart says you to do! No one will say anything to you! I know you miss him a lot! And want to go inside! It's okay we understand JASMIN DESERVES BB."


Another said: "We r missing you so much , the show is incomplete without u , we love #JasLy so much n still tolerating the show for #AcePlayerAly JASMIN DESERVES BB."

A third person said: "Aly is really missing you in the show . He is more stronger when you are there with him #AcePlayerAly JASMIN DESERVES BB."

Jasmin and Aly were one of the most popular stars inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her exit from the show had shocked her many fans. Jasmin had shared a note of thanks for her fans and had written: "To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick & thin, during this rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just wanna tell you, I absolutely love each & everyone of you. I was in tears after I saw all the love & support my fans have showered me with, on my good days and even on my bad ones. Your love made my journey so much easier. I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. I couldn't have done this without your support."

She had asked her fans to show their support for Aly, now that she was out of the show. "With over 2 million tweets for #BringjasminBhasinBack you guys have proved your strength. I am shocked & but so grateful at the same time. Mai bahar aa gayi hun, par Aly abhi bhi andar hai. He might think he is alone but let's show it to all, that he is not. Let's all come together to give @alygoni the love & support to win this thing!! We have to make Aly lift the trophy for #jasLy - Love Jasmin Bhasin."

