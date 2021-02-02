Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably as she debates about saving Abhinav Shukla from nominations

Rakhi Sawant broke down during the most recent nominations task of Bigg Boss 14, a promo for the upcoming episode revealed. She was conflicted about saving Abhinav Shukla, whom she has professed her love for, several times on the show.

“Tumne mere saath bohot bura kiya hai (You did not do right by me),” she said, as she burst into tears. However, she confessed to Bigg Boss that her hands were shaking and asked in anguish, “Oh God, main kya karoon (what should I do)?”

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abhinav said that he did not want to be at the receiving end of Rakhi’s ‘entertainment’ and would rather go home. Host Salman Khan accused him of ‘overreacting’.

In the task, the contestants will go into an empty room one by one and write the name of one contestant that they want to save. The one who goes in next can either keep the name or tear it out. The next contestant can then write a fresh name.

Nikki Tamboli could be seen discussing the task with Rubina Dilaik, while Rahul Vaidya told Aly Goni that her loyalties would be tested with this task.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered the show last month as Eijaz Khan’s proxy, talked about the unnamed contestant she wished to save. “Woh agar surakhsit honge toh meri jo kahin na kahin strategy hai usme meri zaroor madad hogi (If he/she is safe, then it will help me in my strategy),” she said.

Nikki, while talking about the name written on the page, said that the contestant is not a trustworthy friend and has nominated her twice in the past. Rahul was seen tearing the page in front of him as he declared that he does not like the contestant named at all. “Aap khud apni girebaan mein jhaankein ki aap kya kar rahe hai (You should take a look at what is happening in your own backyard and what you are doing),” he said.