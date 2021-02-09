Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik cry as eviction is announced, has Abhinav Shukla been voted out?

Contestants on Bigg Boss 14 will be in for a shock on Tuesday's episode of the ongoing reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Amid rumours that Abhinav Shukla may have been eliminated from the show, a promo for tonight's episode shows Bigg Boss announcing a mid-week eviction. Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as the announcement is made.

The promo begins with the contestants standing in the garden area, all lined up after Bigg Boss summoned them. Bigg Boss then says, "Aaj ghar mein maujood saat sadasyon mein se kisi ek ka safar yahi khatam karne ka faisala lenge. Aur faisle ki zimmedari in pratinidhiyo par chor rahe hain. (Of the seven participants present in the house, we will decided to end the journey of one person today. And, Bigg Boss gives the responsibility to decide the eviction, on the new representatives)."

Everyone is shocked to hear the announcement. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya give shocked expressions while Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik are unable to hold themselves back and say, "Oh, God!" Rakhi is seen crying, all alone, in a corner saying, "Bacha lo (please save)."

We then see the new entries - who came on the show to support contestants - talking, one by one, in the confession room. While the visuals of the confession room is seen, a voice-over says, "Finale se kuch kadam door, supporters ke haath mein hoga ek shocking eviction. (just a few steps ahead of the finale, the supporters will decide on a shocking eviction)."

Bigg Boss then says, "Jo sadasya aaj is ghar se beghar ho rahe hain, wo hain... (The person leaving the house today is...)." The name cannot be heard but a shocked reaction of everyone can be seen. Rubina, Rakhi and Nikki start crying as the promo ends.

Meanwhile, fans rallied behind him as rumours of Abhinav's eviction did the rounds on social media. "Heartbreaking! He deserves finale #AbhinavShukla Best of luck for future @ashukla09 you’ve been the best and kindest contestant in BB history! Lots of love to you miss you," wrote one.

Another one tweeted, "You earned us #AbhinavShukla you will be the best BB contestant ever. Love you shine bright jungle boy .. we love you we will miss seeing you daily and that's what breaking my heart right now."

One fan wrote, "He deserves Being Appreciated. He deserves Being Valued. He deserves Being Loved. #AbhinavShukla ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."

Another one tweeted, "#AbhinavShukla You're the best husband and a true gentleman. Nation loves our jungle boy. You're the bestttt. Deserving contestant to be in top2. ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."

An angry fan tweeted, "What the hell y makers ki hi chaal h vote out toh vo ho nhi skta toh ase hi nikal do #AbhinavShukla #Abhinav #abhinavdeservesfinale #wewantabhinavback."