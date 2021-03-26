Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya poses with special gift given by Salman Khan, an e-bike worth over 50000
Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya poses with special gift given by Salman Khan, an e-bike worth over 50000

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya posed with his new e-bike, gifted to him by the show's host, Salman Khan. Watch video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Rahul Vaidya poses with his new e-bike, gifted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya was spotted on Thursday, riding the e-bike gifted to him by the show's host, actor Salman Khan. Rahul had first shared pictures of his new present earlier this week.

On Thursday, the singer was spotted by the paparazzi, riding around on the e-bike. He was asked if he has any plans for Holi, and he said that this year, he'd be spending time with his friends and family, and will celebrate quietly, considering the Covid-19 restrictions put in place in Maharashtra.

Rahul also said that he will not release a special Holi song, but that evergreen classics such as Rang Barse will be played all day long. He sang a couple of lines from the song, and rode off.

Earlier this week, sharing pictures of himself on Instagram, he'd revealed that Salman had gifted him the bike. "Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan ! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio," he wrote in his caption.

Rahul and Salman often got into disagreements on the show. Salman also criticised him for 'running away' from the show, only to return later with a competitive edge.

Rahul's journey on the show also saw him propose marriage to his girlfriend, Disha Parmar. The couple plan on tying the knot in the summer, and have been socialising in recent weeks with another Bigg Boss couple, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Salman, meanwhile, will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Antim: The Final Truth. He will appear in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, and will soon begin work on Tiger

