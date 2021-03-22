Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya gets a special gift from Salman Khan. See photos here
Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, got a special present from the show’s host, actor Salman Khan. Rahul took to Instagram to pose with his new gift -- a Being Human e-cycle -- and said that using it was ‘amazing’.
“Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan ! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio. 🚲😊✌🏻 #cycling #ebikes #outdoors #rahulvaidya,” he wrote in an Instagram post, along with pictures of himself on the eco-friendly ride. “Gifted by salman sir is a prized posession 😍🤩,” former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga commented.
Rahul was often reprimanded by Salman on Bigg Boss 14. During the mid-season finale, Salman slammed Rahul for his ‘lack of enthusiasm, lack of interest towards the show’. Later, Salman criticised Rahul for walking out, only to return a few days later, and labelled him a quitter.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor is living the ‘good life’, posts behind-the-scenes photo as she returns to work after having second baby
When Rahul requested Salman to not keep saying that he ran away, the latter reiterated his comments and said, “Don’t try and justify this act of yours, agar bhaage ho, toh bhaage ho (you ran away, accept it).”
On Bigg Boss 14, Rahul made headlines for his proposal to television actor Disha Parmar on her birthday. While she did not publicly give any answer for weeks, she entered the show on Valentine’s Day, and said that she would marry him.
Rahul is yet to announce the date of his wedding with Disha, but has said that it will be an intimate ceremony, which will likely take place in the next three or four months. He added that he will host a function for the industry later.
Salman, meanwhile, will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is scheduled for a theatrical release this Eid.
Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya gets a special gift from Salman Khan
Anita shares pic of baby Aaravv, taken moments after his birth. See here
- On her husband Rohit Reddy's birthday, actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a picture of their newborn son Aaravv, taken moments after his birth.
Kishwer facepalms as Suyyash's sister shows her transform into hungry mom-to-be
- Actor-couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first baby. The mom-to-be's sister-in-law humorously captured her transformation.
Sayantani Ghosh: I lost out on a good show; was told I didn’t look Punjabi enough
Rubina Dilaik had this reaction to Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah
Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic video
Sasural Simar Ka season 2 brings back Dipika Kakar, actor makes announcement
Sidharth strikes a dance pose, fans compare him to Michael Jackson
- Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared a new picture, showing him striking a dance pose. Here's what his fans feel.
Priya Ahuja Rajda: My social media posts come from a state of anxiety and depression
Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly-Jasmin, Rahul-Disha go on double date. See pics, video
- Bigg Boss 14 couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, went on a double date on Saturday. See pictures here.
Nia Sharma confesses she would 'love kissing a guy more than a girl'
- Nia Sharma caught fans' attention when she kissed her co-star Isha Sharma for a scene in their series, Twisted. The actor has opened up about her experience.
Jasmin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina in Instagram post for Aly Goni
- Jasmin Bhasin has spoken about being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in a social media post tagging Aly Goni.
Aly drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin, credits himself for her beauty
- Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni posted a video of his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. While he chose to credit himself for her beauty, she had a classic comeback.
Taarak Mehta’s Mandar Chandwadkar tests Covid-19 positive, shares update, watch
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar portrays the role of Bhide in the popular sitcom.
Rubina set to make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, see first look pic
- Rubina Dilaik has confirmed that she will make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which had featured her as a transgender character. See the first look here.