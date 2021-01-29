Vikas Gupta’s relationship with his mother, Sharda Gupta, has been a hot topic in the current season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. While Arshi Khan started it all, often taunting him and alleging that he refused to pay his mom's medical bills, even he has talked about it recently. Sharda has now said she "always knew" about his sexuality.

Vikas had earlier claimed that his family alienated from him when they got to know about his sexuality. He came out as a bisexual last year during the lockdown. Earlier this week, he also opened up about a few family issues and alleged that his parents are after his property.

A BollywoodHungama report quoted Sharda as saying, “I am his mother I always knew about his sexuality. I am the one who loved him the most in the family and I still do. I have seen people blaming me as well that I left him because of his sexual preferences. These allegations are absolutely baseless and I get hurt listening to all this. I love him, I want to forget everything and start new with him.”

Despite their strained relationship, Sharda took to Instagram to make an appeal for votes for Vikas and wrote, "This season has been quite a journey for Vikas this week he is nominated and he needs your support so that he gets more opportunity to prove himself he was not feeling well for a while but now he is coming back very strong please vote for my son Vikas and vote again and again.he needs the chance to prove himself so please get in and save him from the nominations this week. @lostboyjourney."

Talking to Aly Goni on the show, Vikas had said, “Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said ‘agar hum khule media k samne agar Arshi ka saath dete hain to Vikas ke property me hissa nahi le paenge’ (We will lose claim on Vikas’ property if we go against him in the media). I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normally kids do not go before parents!”

He added, “I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share, just use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to ₹1.8 crore!”