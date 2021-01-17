Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan dances to his old hit, Rakhi Sawant shows her Lavani moves. Watch

Colors on Sunday shared three promos of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. While two showed the tension one is familiar with on the reality TV show, the other is a fun promo, where host Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant are seen dancing.

In the said promo, Rakhi is seen dancing to peppy Marathi folk music, dressed as a Lavani dancer, a folk dance of Maharashtra. As soon as the song starts and Rakhi takes to the flow, also seen dancing to its beats are Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni. At one moment, Rahul Vaidya joins Rakhi on the dance floor.

As Rakhi's dance ends, Salman takes over and dances to his old hit song Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai from the '90s film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Age is clearly no hindrance to Salman as he burns the dance floor as contestants cheerfully clap for him.

The second promo makes up for all the fun with each contestant picking another one and accusing him or her of making false claims about the said contestant. As part of it, the contestant has to feed a 'fareb ke teekha laddoo' to the one in the dock. We see Rahul versus Nikki, Rubina Dilaik versus Arshi Khan, Abhinav versus Eijaz Khan. We see everyone having the laddoo; but the promo ends with Rubina spitting out the laddoo that Arshi feeds her, even as Salman looks on in shock.

Another promo shows Salman explaining to the contestants a task wherein each one of them has to come forward, take some popcorn and gajak (as part of Lohri special) and throw it into the fire while talking about their weaknesses that others have taken advantage of. Arshi, Eijaz, Aly, Rubina and Abhinav can be seen speaking up.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman had been in a belligerent mood, blasting Abhinav for not supporting his wife Rubina during crucial moments on the show. He also scolded Sonali Phogat for use of foul language and Rakhi for crossing her limit on the issue of vulgarity.

