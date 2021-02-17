Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 star Sonali Phogat's house robbed, gold, revolver, 10 lakh cash stolen
tv

Bigg Boss 14 star Sonali Phogat's house robbed, gold, revolver, 10 lakh cash stolen

Sonali Phogat's house was broken into and gold, revolver and ₹10 lakh cash stolen. She was part of Bigg Boss 14 till recently before being evicted and is also a BJP leader from Haryana.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Sonali Phogat participated in Bigg Boss 14.

Jewellery, a licensed revolver, 10 lakh and other valuables were stolen from BJP leader Sonali Phogat's house in Hisar, Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

In her complaint, Phogat said that the theft took place when she was in Chandigarh. Though there were CCTV cameras in the house, but the thieves took the digital video recorder (DVR) that contained footage, police said.

HTM Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhjit said that the theft case is being probed.

Phogat in her complaint said on February 9, she went to Chandigarh after locking her house. When she returned to Hisar on February 15, the locks were broken, police said.

Also read: Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business

Gold and silverware, a silver pot, 10 lakh cash, jewellery, a .22 bore licensed pistol and eight cartridges were found missing from the house, they said.

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Haryana chief minister, late Bhajan Lal. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 sonali phogat

Related Stories

tv

Sonali Phogat lashes out at trolls saying she should see Aly Goni as her ‘son’ due to their 10-year age gap

PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:39 PM IST
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan triggered Sonali Phogat-Rubina Dilaik fight, but Shefali Bagga praises her

PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:42 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP