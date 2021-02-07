Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Rubina Dilaik tells Salman Khan she has had suicidal tendencies

Actor Rubina Dilaik has had suicidal tendencies, and it was one of the major reasons behind her strained relationship with husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla. Rubina told Salman Khan about her problem, on Sunday's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode promo.

A promotional video for Sunday's episode begins with an angry Salman confronting Abhinav and Rubina. He asks Abhinav, "Abhinav! Bade scientist admi ho, engineer admi ho (You are a scientist, engineer kind of person). You tell me. Tharki admi hai, aurat gandi hai, ghatiya hai, neech hai, zaleel hai (The man is a pervert, the woman is bad and cheap). Tell me, which is worse? What your wife has said, or what Rakhi has said?"

Abhinav responds that "Neech and ghatiya" are wrong words. Salman then asks, "Rubina! You think you are going very correct in the show?" He also asked Rubina's sister if it was Rubina's actual personality, to which she replied, "Inka nazariya samajhte aap, wo utne bure bhi nahi hai (You do not understand her point of view, she is not that bad)."

Salman says, "Wo galat ja rahi hain, aur bahut time se galat jaa rahi hain (She is going wrong on the show, she has been going wrong for quite some time now)."

Rubina is then heard saying, "8 saal pehle mai exactly aisi hi thi. Khud mom-dad ke saath relationships were not that great. I had temper issues, I had suicidal tendencies, relationship tutne ka bhi yahi reason tha (I was exactly like this, eight years ago. I had temper issues and suicidal tendencies. Even my strained relationship is a result of this)."

Her sister then says, "Sir wo emotionally weak ho gaye hain. Mujhe ye mehsoos hota hai ki ghar pe unko kisi ne pyar nahi diya hai. (She is emotionally weak), I feel no one gave her enough love at home)."