Bigg Boss 14 written update day 106: Rakhi Sawant fights with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli fights with Vikas Gupta and D

Wednesday’s episode of reality show Bigg Boss 14 was full of violence and fights as Nikki Tamboli locked horns with Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee and ditched her former friends Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni.

Following the previous day’s fight, Devoleena was seen entering the house with the purpose to defeat her own team. Rubina Dilaik and Vikas Gupta, who were in the same group as the Saatnh Nibhana Saathiya star, persuaded her to stop acting against her own team but she ended up fighting with them as well. “You think you understood me? If it was so easy, my journey wuld have ended in Bigg Boss 13. I would not have come back for another season,” Devoleena declared.

Next, Nikki entered and made sure her team lost many points. Even Rakhi said, “Nikki mai teri fan ho gai (I became your fan, Nikki!)!” During her fight with Devoleena, Nikki said, “Logo pe Me Too ke lanchan lagati hai (She maligns people in the name of MeToo),” infuriating Devoleena. She yelled at her and then cried. Nikki then declared it was all emotional drama. “Usne me too ka aarop lagaya tha, ganda, bhaddha khud ko bada dikhane k liye. Fuss ho gai (She had made an ugly, allegation, to prove herself bigger but she later got defused). She could not win the last season and is now back,” Nikki told Rubina. Later, when Abhinav and Rubina asked Nikki to not mention Me Too, she said, it was a slip of tongue, adding, “Just came out of my mouth because it is the truth. I stopped it, won’t repeat.”

Devoleena started crying during the task. (Colors)

Rubina went up to Vikas and asked him about Devoleena’s story and Arshi got angry when he started explaining. Soon, Devoleena explained that it was during a task in last season of Bigg Boss. When Sidharth Shukla overpowered three girls in a task, I just happened to say that this (Me Too) should not be just for sexual abuse but for physical aggression as well,” Devoleena said.

Later, Rakhi Sawant was seen complaining to Rubina and fighting with her, saying she has not been praising her enough. “Nikki, Nikki kar rahi ho. Meri tabiyat kharab thi, aapne hug tak nahi kiya. Rahul ne hug kiya. Mujhe b pyar ki zarurat hai (I was unwell and you did not even hug me. Rahul hugged me. Even I need some love),” she said. Rubina said she was worried about her and asked after her. However, you (Rakhi) are free to play as you will, Rubina added.