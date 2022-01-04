Bigg Boss 15: Crying Tejasswi Prakash calls herself Karan Kundrra's ‘girlfriend’ post ugly fight with him

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are believed to be in a relationship for a few weeks but not all is fine between the two. A promo for Tuesday's episode showed them having an ugly fight and her bursting into tears while calling herself his “girlfriend.”

On Monday's episode, Tejasswi was upset with Karan as he and Umar Riaz decided to declare Shamita Shetty the winner of a task against Pratik Sehajpal. Karan was one of the supervisors during the task and decided to side with Shamita, which did not go down well with Tejasswi.

The promo showed a furious Tejasswi shouting at Karan as he replied, “Apne gireban me jhanko (look at yourself first).” He tried to ignore her but she told him, “Have the fu***** ba**s to stand and finish a conversation.” He lost his cool and replied, “Chal ae apni shakal dekh (Go and see your own face).” In another part of the teaser, she started crying and declared that there was no one she can call her own and he replied in the same vein.

Later, Tejasswi was seen crying in front of Pratik and Nishant Bhat. While sobbing, she said, "Who talks to their girlfriend like that? I'm fu***** done."

The promo also showed Bigg Boss announcing punishment for Umar, which fans think is his eviction from the show.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash says Karan Kundrra never loved her; he breaks down: ‘This happens to me every time’

Karan and Tejasswi have earlier made headlines for their intimacy on the show. Host Salman Khan had once grilled Karan for his behaviour and said, "Why so much insecurity? Agar aapka abhi ye haal hai aisa, to jab aap log bahar niklenge, you will make her life miserable (If this is how it is going, then when you two will go out of the Bigg Boss house, you will make her life miserable). I will give it to you in writing, I am telling you – if this is the way of going, this is not going to last even one month after you come out of the house."

