Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash says Karan Kundrra never loved her; he breaks down: ‘This happens to me every time’

The promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 hints that it may be the end of the road for the romance between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The short clip shows a fight between the couple with Tejasswi accusing him of never loving her and Karan sobbing later.

Karan and Tejasswi, the ‘it couple’ of the Bigg Boss house this season, have been dubbed TejRan by their fans on social media. But disagreements between the two began on Wednesday’s episode when the two got into a fight and Tejasswi accused him of not supporting her. Now, the promo for the upcoming episode shows things getting worse. During a fight, Tejasswi says to Karan, “Jaise tu palta hai (the way you have turned), it shows you never loved me.” The promo also shows an inconsolable Karan sobbing as he says, “Jiske liye 8 hafte khada reh gaya, woh mere pyaar ko pooch rahi hai” (The one behind whom I stood for eight weeks is doubting my love).

A sobbing Karan then adds, “Har baar mere saath yahi hota hai (Every time this happens to me)." He may have been referring to his previous break-ups in the past. Karan had famously dated model Anusha Dandekar in the past and the two had a bitter fall out. In a social media note Anusha shared earlier this year, she had hinted that Karan had lied to and cheated on her. “I waited for an apology, which never came,” she had written without explicitly naming Karan.

Also read: Karan gets compared to Kabir Singh for being possessive about Tejasswi: ‘Creepy’

In an interview, Karan had dismissed these allegations, saying, “I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being levelled against me when there is a development on my professional front?”