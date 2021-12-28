Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Abhijit Bichukale a 'dog', he throws things around

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen losing her calm and abusing Abhijit Bichukale over a task cancellation, in a new promo for Bigg Boss 15. In the video, Bigg Boss announced that the contestants' were adamant on getting all the tasks cancelled. It appears that the participants will now be punished, but that portion is not shown in the promo.

Devoleena then walked up to Abhijit and told him angrily, “Agar task radd karna that to mujhe bola kyu nahi (Why did not you tell me if you wanted to get the task cancelled)?” Abhijit said, “Mujhe nahi pata tha (I had no clue).”

The actor then yelled, “Mujhe nahi farak padta baaki charo se. Himmat hai to much pe bol ke khel (I do not care about the other four, if you dare to, play the game openly).” Abhijit then charged towards her, asking, "Kya karegi, maregi mujhe (Will you hit me now)?

As Devoleena argued back, she said, “Tu kya karega kutte (what will you do, dog)?" Abhijit was angry and asked if she indeed abused him. She replied, “Kutte see bhi gaya guzra hai tu (You are worse than a dog).” Abhijit was then seen throwing something in anger before the promotional video ended. In another video, Abhijit was seen cancelling all products as the ‘shopkeeper’ in a task, leaving Devoleena extremely disappointed.

Earlier on the show, Abhijit and Devoleena had an ugly showdown when he repeatedly asked her for kisses despite her refusal.

Abhijit Bichukale was also seen as the target in a different promotional video that showed Rakhi Sawant getting angry at him. She accused him of stealing chocolate and other snacks from her VIP stack.

In a separate promo, Bigg Boss was seen announcing that mid-week elimination will be done through another task.

