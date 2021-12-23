Bigg Boss 15: Angry Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant during argument, yells ‘are you blind?’ Watch

A fight took place between Bigg Boss 15 contestants Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant inside the house during the Ticket To Finale task. In a new promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Shamita is seen pushing Rakhi during their argument. The fight ultimately prompts an intervention from Bigg Boss.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant is heard shouting, "Devoleena (Bhattacharjee) is our winner." Next, as Rakhi walked in, Shamita Shetty screamed next to her, telling her, "Saare log dekh rahe hai, woh control kar rahi hai tereko (Everybody is watching. She's controlling you)." Their co-contestant Nishant Bhatt said, "Yeh game nahi khel sakte hum (We can’t play this game)."

As Rakhi tried to walk away, Shamita told her, "Tu kya andhi hai (Are you visually impaired)? Rakhi then leaned towards her, almost touching her face and said, "Tu andhi hai (You are visually impaired)."

Shamita then told Rakhi, "Upad mat chad (Don't get too close to me)." She then pushed Rakhi back. Rakhi then looked at the camera and said, "Usne push kiya Bigg Boss. Aap nyay karenge (She has pushed me Bigg Boss. You will do justice)." As Nishant tried to pull Shamita away, she said, "Main bhi dekhti hun kya karte hai (I'll also see what she does)," as the scene ends there.

All the contestants are next seen sitting in the living area of the house as Bigg Boss was heard saying, "Bigg Boss k itihaas m aesi sthiti nahi huyi jab yeh khel Bigg Boss k khilaaf hua ho. Isliye afsos ki baat hai...(In the history of Bigg Boss it has never happened that the game went against Bigg Boss. So, alas...)" and the video ended.

Earlier, Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra too had a fight and screamed at Rakhi. Rashami also threw a plate in anger.

