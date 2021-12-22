Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale 'stupid', he says she ‘didn’t get any work after Zeher’

Abhijit Bichukale vented out all his bitterness against Shamita Shetty on Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15. When she objected to his ‘gyan’ on how to play the game, he spoke up about being proud of being the ‘joker’ of the Bigg Boss house.

In the episode, Abhijit Bichukale was discussing the anchoring task with Rakhi Sawant and he said, “When Bigg Boss announced the next anchor for the task will be someone else, I knew my name would be taken. There’s no one better than me.” Shamita, who was present in the bedroom at the time, intervened and asked him, “I have a question - do you think before speaking or do you do so just randomly, for the sake of entertainment? Because you are so funny, and you sound stupid.” Abhijit asked her to watch the show once she steps out of the Bigg Boss house.

Shamita then continued, “We all listen to you, but do not pay heed to it. I have been in this industry for 21 years, (pointing towards Rakhi) and she has been here for the same time. All of us in this house know what we are doing. You are not the only one who knows how to play the game. This is my third Bigg Boss. She (Rakhi) has been here so many times.”

“Every day you give this gyan. Bigg Boss must be laughing at you. If you are saying this for the sake of entertainment it is great, else you know that you sound stupid,” Shamita Shetty said before walking out of the bedroom.

Abhijit then told Rakhi, “Is it not great that I am entertaining? I take that as a compliment. What has she done here for the past 20 years? She did not get any work after Zeher. Did I mention anything of that sort since I came (to Bigg Boss 15)? Something happens to Shamita when Shilpa’s name is taken. Raj Kapoor made a great film, Joker. I am the joker of this house and it is a great compliment for me. If I lose it, I can become ‘Ziddi’. Remember how Sunny Deol pulled off the arms of his opponents?”

After making her debut with Mohabbatein, Shamita appeared in many films including Zeher. After the Emraan Hashmi-starrer, Shamita worked in films such as Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse and Cash. Last year, she made her digital debut with Black Widows on ZEE5.