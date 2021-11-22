Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Shamita Shetty, says ‘her identity is because of her sister’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is the latest wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15 has slammed Shamita Shetty and has said that “her identity is because of her sister (Shilpa Shetty).”
Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter Bigg Boss 15.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 04:52 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, three wild card entrants, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale will be seen talking to the press before entering the house. During the interaction, Devoleena comments that Shamita Shetty's identity is because of her sister, Shilpa Shetty.

On Monday, Colors TV posted a promo video from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15. Devoleena, Rashami and Abhijit were seen answering questions by journalists before entering the house. One journalist asked Devoleena, “Devoleena when the announcement was made, Shamita's reaction was, ‘Who is she?" Devoleena replied by saying, “Hum dono ko agar ek sath khade kar doge toh meri identity individually aapko dikhegi, unki identity unki behen ke hisab se he dikhegi (If both of us will stand together then my identity will be recognised individually but her identity will be recognised because of her sister).”

Another journalist questioned Abhijit, who is a social worker and a political leader from Maharashtra, that he appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi but you was not able to win. To which Abhijit replies saying, “Mujhe desh ka Prime Minister banna hai toh yeh toh chota sa show hai mere liye (I want to become the Prime Minister of the country, this show is a small thing for me)." Rashami can be seen rolling eyes after Abhijit's answer.

Devoleena can also be heard saying that Vishal Kotian is “badtameez (rude)"and “agar who mujhse uljhenge toh unhe suljhana toh padega (If he will try to mess with me, I will set him straight)."

On Sunday, Devoleena also tweeted, “Truth is bitter & can hurt. But can’t be changed.Dont ask or push hard if you are afraid of getting the answer unfiltered. Peace. #devoleenainbb15 #DevoleenaBhattacharjee #devolians #devosquad #FactsMatter”

Devoleena made her acting debut in 2011 with NDTV Imagine's show, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto. She later appeared in Star Plus's long-running soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Gopi Ahem Modi or ‘Gopi Bahu’. 

She made her Bigg Boss debut in 2019 with Bigg Boss 13. Even though she got eliminated from the show very early, her comments created buzz for months even after the show ended. She later appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan's proxy. 

