Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal asks those who use ‘abusive words’ to leave his fandom: 'Shame on you'

Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehajpal has shared a message for those people who use abusive words but call themselves his fans. In his tweet, he also requested people to treat others' mothers and sisters, like their own. Pratik rose to fame after he appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and later on Bigg Boss 15, last year. Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal gets a gift from Salman Khan, says ‘hope you're proud of me’. See photo

In his tweet, Pratik Sehajpal wrote, “Jo log bhi mere #PratikFam ke naam pe behen ya maa ke liye abusive words bol rahe hain, you guys can leave #PratikFam right now. Sabki Maa and behen ko apni maa aur behen ki tarah samjho aur phir kuchh aage bolo agar bolna hai toh! Shame on anyone for doing all this stupidity (Those who abuse taking the names of mother-sister can leave my fandom right now. Kindly treat everyone's mother and sister as your own, and then pass opinions).”

Pratik Sehajpal shared a message.

Reacting to Pratik's tweet, one person wrote “Wow man this guy is so brave. Followers khone ka koi darr he nahi hai (He is not afraid that he might lose some followers).” Another one wrote, “You earned my respect today. I disliked you on the show but after show you are doing so good. I don't have any reason to dislike you anymore. God bless you." A person commented, “Aww." Another fan dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Pratik, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Shamita Shetty made it as the Bigg Boss 15 finalists. Rashami was the first one to be voted out. Nishant then walked out of the show when the contestants were offered a chance to pick either a bag with ₹10 lakh or a chance in the race for the winner's trophy. Tejasswi turned out to be the winner.

