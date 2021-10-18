Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan asks Afsana Khan 'Do you want to be Dolly Bindra of the show?'

Filmmaker-choregrapher Farah Khan entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a special guest during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and asked contestant Afsana Khan if she wanted to be like Dolly Bindra, a former contestant of season 4 of the reality show. Dolly got into fights with almost everyone on the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, Farah Khan gave a task to the contestants asking them to rank themselves against the value they add to the reality show. She also spoke to the contestants individually.

According to a leading daily, Farah during her conversation with Afsana Khan said that she is scared of her as she shouts at everyone. She even teased that Afsana should visit her shoots and shout at people. Farah asked Afsana, "Main bhi tujhe buddhi lagti hoon (Do you think I'm also old)?" Afsana was left embarrassed.

Farah then asked her, "Do you want to be Dolly Bindra of the show?" Farah explained how Dolly got scared after seeing herself in season 4 and later corrected her faults.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farah ranked all the contestants and placed Karan Kundrra at number 1 and Tejasswi Prakash at number 2 position. She placed Vishal Kotian at the third spot, Shamita Shetty at fourth, Pratik Sehajpal at the fifth spot and Jay Bhanushali at sixth spot.

Afsana Khan has been getting into physical fights, tearing clothes and throwing slippers inside the house. Recently, she also trained her guns at fellow contestant Shamita Shetty with ageist remarks. Show host Salman Khan reminded her about all of it in the new episode.

Also Read | On Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan calls out Afsana Malik for ageist comment against Shamita Shetty: 'Main buddha hu'

Last week, Salman called her out over her remarks on Shamita. “I'll tell you what all you've said. ‘Shamita buddhi hai, ghar baithne ka time hai tera. Ghatiya aurat (Shamita is old and it’s time for her to sit at home. She is cheap).' You will decide who is cheap?" he had asked Afsana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}