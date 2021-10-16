On Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan calls out Afsana Malik for ageist comment against Shamita Shetty: 'Main buddha hu'

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan will be back on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode and this time on his hit list is contestant Afsana Khan. The singer has been raising havoc inside the house all week, getting into physical fights, throwing slippers, tearing clothes and also targeting Shamita Shetty with ageist remarks. Salman reminded her about all of it in the new episode.

A new promo for the show begins with Salman introducing Afsana as the ‘superstar of the season’. “I'll tell you what all you've said. ‘Shamita buddhi hai, ghar baithne ka time hai tera. Ghatiya aurat (Shamita is old and it’s time for her to sit at home. She is cheap).' You will decide who is cheap?" he asks her.

Afsana replies to him saying, “Aap bade ho (You are elder to me)." Salman, however, cuts her off, “Nai, nai. Main buddha hu (No, no. I am old).” Afsana then reasons that she said things in anger but Salman does not buy it. “You speak badly and also throw hands,” he says, adding that she has a ‘set pattern’. Shamita adds that Afsana fights with others then starts hurting herself.

Salman tells Afsana that had it been in his hands, he would have removed Afsana from the house. Afsana, however, says that she has ‘no problem'. It is not known if the clip was specially edited to make it look like she was reacting to Salman's words.

Bigg Boss former contestant Gauahar Khan also tweeted about Afsana and Shamita on Friday. "Omg have people lost their basic thinking abilities???? WTF Theres a crazy tussle going on , and Shamita brings out a scissor to cut the fabric!!!!! Wow ! I’m just shocked ! On one hand u are shouting guys be careful n the other u are literally doing the most dangerous thing #bb15.”

On the episode, Afsana Khan also had an ugly fight with Akasa Singh and ended up tearing her clothes. When Akasa objected to her behaviour, Afsana refused to apologise.

