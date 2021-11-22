Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan calls Karan Kundrra a bully, asks 'isn’t provocation a part of violence too?'

On Sunday’s episode, Karan Kundrra fought with Prateik Sehajpal and also named Nishant Bhat as manipulator, and someone who was a failure in the game of Bigg Boss. Gauahar Khan shared her response to Karan’s fight, and wondered why violence was allowed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan and Pratik started fighting and threatened each other during a task on Sunday’s episode. Gauahar tweeted, “Hey biggboss, isn’t provocation a part of violence too ???? I really like Karan Kundra , but today he was just a bully ! An absolute bully ! N no action from biggboss . #bb15 le lagaya haath , le di gaali , le kara bal ka prayog …. Waah ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai ??? (see I abuse, see I used power…wow! Bigg Boss everything works)?”

During the task, Karan Kundrra also labelled Nishant Bhat as the most manipulative contestant and said, “Aaja manipulator, aaja. Aisa khatarnak wala manipulate karta hai pata hi nahi chalta. Isne toh mujhe hi jhol kar diya (Come manipulator come. One doesn't realise the way he manipulates. He even manipulated me)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Bharti Singh asked Nishant that she has known the choreographer for a long time and never seen him as quiet, Nishant said, “Toofan ke pehle ka sannata (calm before the storm).”

Karan also said, “I can never believe Nishant. Bharose ke layak nahin hai vo (He's not someone who can be trusted).” Reminded that Karan has known Nishant for a long time, “Hota hai zindagi mein yeh sab, hote rehta hai. Uski kuch cheezein hai jo dukh pahuncha gayi." (This is life, such things happen. Some of his actions have been very hurtful)."

Nishant Bhat got emotional and Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia and Tejasswi Prakash tried consoling him. Later, he sat in the garden area and even told Rajiv Adatia, "I want to go home."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on the episode, Salman Khan had asked each contestant to name one co-contestant who was “pass” and another one who was “fail” in the Bigg Boss 15 game. Neha Bhasin said Nishant Bhat was a failure for her. Karan Kundrra also chose the choreographer as “fail”.

Also read: Shamita slams Vishal’s explanation for ‘bada haath maara’ comment about Raqesh

Karan told Nishant, “Sir mai Nishant ko fail karna chahunga. Ho sakta hai wo game me bahut accha kar rahe honge, is show me aage badhne ke liye accha kar rahe honge. Lekin unhone ek dost kho diya hai. Jisko unhone vishwas dilaya tha that I am all about trust and friendship and priorities. Jeet bhi jaega nishant to mere liye fail hi hoga (Sir, I want to fail Nishant. He might be good in the game but he has lost a friend whom he had promised that he was all about trust and friendship and priorities. Even if he wins then also he will be a fail for me).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}