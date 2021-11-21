Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty slams Vishal Kotian’s explanation for ‘bada haath maara’ comment about Raqesh Bapat, watch

A new promo for Bigg Boss 15 showed the contestants being grilled by mediapersons. One journalist asked Tejasswi Prakash about finding Shamita Shetty ‘dominating’ and ‘bossy’. Shamita clapped when the journalist asked Tejasswi, “Lekin jab aap poora din Karan ko chala rahi hai, toh woh dominating nahi hai (But when you boss around Karan Kundrra all day, is that not dominating)?”

Vishal Kotian was grilled about his comments on Raqesh Bapat, who exited Bigg Boss 15 days after his entry as a wild card contestant earlier this month due to health issues. Vishal has said on several occasions that Shamita is like a sister to him.

“Jab kisiko behen maante ho toh aap unke family ke baare mein kaise baat kar sakte ho? ‘Raqesh ne bohot bada haath maara hai’ (When you consider someone your sister, how can you talk about her family? ‘Raqesh has scored big’),” a reporter asked.

“Masti chal rahi thi (It was said in jest),” Vishal said, but Shamita was not impressed with his justification. “It’s not funny,” she snapped.

Earlier this month, Vishal, during a conversation with Karan, Tejasswi and Umar Riaz, made fun of Raqesh. “Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega (He scored big. He managed to impress Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Because of her, he is now going from show to show),” he said.

Raqesh’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra objected to the comments and slammed him for ‘mocking people behind their backs’. She also urged the audience to vote such people out.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale will enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants this week.