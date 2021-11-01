Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan calls out Tejasswi for being rude to Salman Khan, says cuteness doesn't excuse 'badtameezi'
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan calls out Tejasswi for being rude to Salman Khan, says cuteness doesn't excuse 'badtameezi'

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash in her latest tweet and says, “being cute doesn't means being rude.”
Gauahar Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for being rude to Salman Khan
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:50 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Gauahar Khan, who won Bigg Boss 7, has always been open about her views on Bigg Boss contestants. On Sunday, Gauahar called out Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash for being rude to show host, Salman Khan.

On Sunday, Gauahar slammed Tejasswi for being rude to Salman and said, “Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain .. #TejasswiPrakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti ! #bb15 (You can win a battle by the way you talk and you can lose a battle depending on the same thing. Tejasswi, being cute doesn't means you can be rude)."

RELATED STORIES

Many Bigg Boss watchers replied to Gauahar's tweet saying, “There's a thin line difference between humor and mocking... Tej has crossed the line which is why people can now notice that beneath the shadow of cuteness actually there's a mean person who often gets very rude! Not everyone can be grounded & polite like OUR PRIDE SHAMITA." Another Twitter user commented, “Same . Even I regret supporting her .”

Some Tejasswi fans defended her in the comments section saying, “She wasn't even being rude why is she being judged so much? #Tejasswiprakash," and “Gauhar by the end of the episode she said thanks Salman for guiding her..support pratik that's not the problem but don't be biased as it's looking very evident”.

Gauahar's tweet comes after Tejasswi seemingly spoke rudely to Salman. On Sunday, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked Umar Riaz, “Mushkil samay mein aap kisse madad mangenge?” (Whom will you ask for help during difficult situations?) He took Tejasswi’s name and said that her fun-loving nature is the reason. Not satisfied with his answer, Salman questioned that why would he go to someone fun-loving in a serious situation.

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Tejasswi Prakash to watch her tone, asks 'why are you talking to me like this?'

Tejasswi, pretending to be offended by Salman's words, asked why was pointing this out. “Why are you repeating it like this, he can’t come to me in a ‘mushkil samay’ kya?” Salman who actually got offended, told her, “And why are you talking to me like this? Don't have this thing with me madam. If somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy just because you are fun loving. What the f*** is that?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss bigg boss ott bigg boss 15 salman khan tejasswi prakash
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bigg Boss 15: Vishal says 'hatt' after Devoleena advises him on relationships

5

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like Aaradhya in her childhood pics

Tejasswi Prakash's maths logic stumps Bigg Boss fans: ‘Isn't she an engineer?’

Akasa Singh evicted from Bigg Boss 15, says she'll get her 'revenge' on Pratik
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP